FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of OCUP opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 1,200.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter worth $51,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

