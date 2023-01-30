FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$47.37 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$39.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.23.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

