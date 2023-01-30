FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

