FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.64. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CP. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

TSE CP opened at C$103.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825 over the last three months.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.