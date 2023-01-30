FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$179.44 million during the quarter.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.09.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,715,879.60. In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

