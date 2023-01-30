FY2022 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Boosted by Cormark (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFY. UBS Group raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.73.

DFY stock opened at C$36.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$27.00 and a twelve month high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.