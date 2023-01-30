FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

FRX opened at C$12.85 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$5.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.45 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.10.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.17).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

