FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.17).

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

TSE FRX opened at C$12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.10. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$5.49 and a one year high of C$14.41.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

