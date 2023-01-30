FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increased by National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.46.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.03 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total transaction of C$142,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 107.35%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

