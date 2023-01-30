FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.89.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of H opened at C$36.39 on Monday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.52 and a twelve month high of C$38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

