FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 39.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

