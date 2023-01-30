FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Decreased by Analyst

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The business had revenue of C$528.94 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.29.

PXT stock opened at C$23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total transaction of C$354,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,380,779.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

