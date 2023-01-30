FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Monday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $20,989,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $18,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Plug Power by 184.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

