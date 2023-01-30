FY2022 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.07 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.76. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

