FY2022 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Increased by Analyst

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Snap in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Snap Stock Up 7.1 %

Snap stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

