FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.30 million.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 1.5 %
TSE RNW opened at C$12.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.34. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.75.
TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.12%.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.