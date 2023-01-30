FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The company had revenue of C$964.68 million for the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.60.

Shares of VET opened at C$20.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.24 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

