FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$940.16 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.5 %

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.90.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$23.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.42. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$13.97 and a twelve month high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

