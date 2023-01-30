FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Graco

Shares of GGG stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

