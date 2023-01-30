FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Perpetual Energy Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Perpetual Energy in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price target on shares of Perpetual Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$1.95.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

