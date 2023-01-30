FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Trader Group plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Auto Trader Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Auto Trader Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($6.81) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($8.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.54) to GBX 635 ($7.86) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.18) to GBX 441 ($5.46) in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.