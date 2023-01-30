FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $86.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

