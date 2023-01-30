FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Decreased by DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

