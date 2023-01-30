FY2023 EPS Estimates for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reduced by Analyst

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICU Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for ICU Medical’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICU Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $192.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.06. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 0.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

