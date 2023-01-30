FY2023 EPS Estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Lifted by Analyst

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for InterContinental Hotels Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IHG. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,610.71.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $71.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $71.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 213,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

