FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $247.26 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

