FY2023 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Lowered by Analyst

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $91.26 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

