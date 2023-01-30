FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut by Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $163.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $163.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 53,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,887 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

