FY2023 EPS Estimates for Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Lowered by Analyst

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$607.40 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.56.

TSE POU opened at C$31.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.64. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$22.16 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total transaction of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at C$531,354.30. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock worth $51,572.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

