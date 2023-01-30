FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.42%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.