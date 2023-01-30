FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Decreased by Stifel Firstegy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$482.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.71. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter.

Pine Cliff Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

