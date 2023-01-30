FY2023 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Silgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Silgan

SLGN opened at $52.39 on Monday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

