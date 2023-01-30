FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $5.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.89. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

