FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verastem, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Verastem in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

