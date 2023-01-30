Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.65 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.