Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.09. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

