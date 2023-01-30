Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in January

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMPUF opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Gestamp Automoción has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Separately, Barclays lowered Gestamp Automoción from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €5.50 ($5.98) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

