GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

TSE:GFL opened at C$41.95 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.20.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

