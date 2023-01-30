Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 155.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,878,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.