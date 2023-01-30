GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GoPro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 174.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 93.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 246,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 119,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.16 on Monday. GoPro has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $960.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

