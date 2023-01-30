Graham (GHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.
Shares of GHM stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.60. Graham has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
