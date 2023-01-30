Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,250,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 206,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 554,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

