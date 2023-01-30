Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 4,130,177 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,130,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,725,000. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

GOOG stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

