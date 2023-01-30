Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 122,973 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.



