Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.67 Million in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

