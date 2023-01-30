Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,178 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

CorVel Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 442,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,285,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 442,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,285,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $171.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $183.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.03.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.