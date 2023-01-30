Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 769.1 days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
About Hainan Meilan International Airport
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hainan Meilan International Airport (HMCTF)
