Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 769.1 days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.