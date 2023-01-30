Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($219.02) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €197.00 ($214.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($206.52) to €210.00 ($228.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($189.13) to €171.00 ($185.87) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($152.17) to €133.70 ($145.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $102.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

