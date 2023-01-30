HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $589.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

