HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.65). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RVNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
See Also
